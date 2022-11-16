End-of-year art shows play up Bay Area artists, technology and new horizons

‘Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk’

One of the most exciting additions to the late-year calendar is the Asian Art Museum’s Celebration of award-winning Hong Kong Animator and visual artist Kongkee. The exhibition will explore Kongkee’s “Warring States Cyberpunk,” a story that follows Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the ancient Chu Kingdom to an Asian Futurist version of the 21st century. The exhibition will include original art by Kongkee, responding to pieces in the museum’s permanent collection, as well as a series of immersive projections that bring an appropriately sci-fi feel to the space.

Opens Friday, Nov. 18. 1-8 pm Thursday; 10 am-5 pm Friday-Monday. $15. Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., SF www.asianart.org

‘Bull.Miletic: Proxistant Vision’

Oslo artist duo Bull.Miletic Returns to San Francisco for an exhibition that is the culmination of a seven-year artistic research project. The pair, who were among the first graduates of the MFA New Genres department at the now-closed San Francisco Art Institute, explored technology related to the surveillance infrastructure, especially aerial, moving-image technologies. Bull.Miletic defines their term “proxistance” as “the ability to visually Capture Geography from close-ups (proximity) to overviews (distance) in the same image.”

The exhibition will include three robotic video installations: “Ferriscope,” “Venetie 11111100110” and “Zoom Blue Dot,” that all address the “proxistant” effect.

Opens Saturday, Nov. 19. Through March 19. 10 am- 5 pm Wednesday-Saturday; noon-5 pm Sunday. $10. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., SF 415-773-0303. www.sfmcd.org

Creative Growth holiday show

The beloved Oakland art center for neurodiverse artists will host its first holiday show since 2019. Over 140 artists will be featured, including Dan Miller, Aurie Ramirez, Latifa Noorzai, John Martin, William Scott, Larry Randolph, Maureen Clay, William Tyler and Susan Janow. The special two-day event is a great place to shop for the art lover in your life.

6-9 pm Dec. 2; 10 am-4 pm Dec. 3. Free. Creative Growth, 355 24th St., Oakland. 510-836-2340. www.creativegrowth.org

‘The Indigo Project’

Bay Area healer-artists Bushmama Africa and Isha Rosemond will launch SOMArts’ 12th Curatorial Residency season with “The Indigo Project.” This exhibition will explore what the curators call “the living connection” between indigo dyes, cotton and denim across the African diaspora. In the city noted as the Birthplace of the Levi’s 501, the subject feels, Forgive the pun, like a perfect fit.

3-5 pm and 5:30-7:30 pm Thursday-Friday; noon-2 pm and 2:30-5 pm Saturday-Sunday. December 10-Feb. 5. Free. SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., SF 415-863-1414. www.somarts.org

‘Endless Knot: Struggle and Healing in the Buddhist World’

The core Buddhist tenet of Samsara (the interconnected cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound) has inspired artists for two millennia. This exhibition will feature art from Asia and the US including a never-before-exhibited work by the Japanese nun Ohishi Junkyo; prints by Takashi Murakami, Sopheap Pich and Do Ho Suh; a video installation by Yong Soon Min; and new works by the internationally acclaimed Tibetan diaspora artists Marie-Dolma Chophel and Tsherin Sherpa.

11 am- 7 pm Wednesday-Sunday. December 14-June 11. $10-14. Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley. 510-642-0808. www.bampfa.org

‘True North’

This juried exhibition features the work of artists living and working in the North Bay counties of Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano. This survey of local talent aims to highlight the often-overlooked work of artists outside of larger Bay Area cities.

11 am-4 pm Friday-Sunday. Dec.16-Jan. 15. $17-20. Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. 707-226-5991. www.dirosaart.org

2022 Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art Award Exhibition

The five winners of SFMOMA’s 2022 Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art Award will be featured in this exhibition, curated by Andrea Nitsche-Krupp and Jovanna Venegas. Binta Ayofemi, Maria Guzmán Capron, Cathy Lu, Marcel Pardo Ariza and Gregory Rick will each have their work presented in their own dedicated gallery; fitting given the radically different practices represented by the artists, which include photography, textiles, ceramics and painting. During this year’s SECA exhibition, the entire second floor of the museum will be free to all.

1-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 am-5 pm Friday-Monday. December 17-May 29. Second floor free until May 29. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., SF 415-357-4000. www.sfmoma.org

‘Lhola Amira: Facing the Future’

South African artist Lhola Amira will be the first exhibition subject under the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s new contemporary African art program, led by curator Natasha Becker. The exhibition will transform the de Young’s African art galleries into a site-specific installation by Amira that engages with the objects in the permanent collection through the artist’s South African Nguni spiritual practices.

9:30 am-5:15 pm Tuesday-Sunday. December 17-Dec. 3, 2023. De Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, SF 415-750-3600. www.famsf.org

‘Paperworks: Fifteen Years of Acquisitions’

This new exhibition, Exploring acquisitions made between 2007 and 2022 for the Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts collection, also opens a new gallery dedicated to works on paper. The exhibition will be organized thematically into five sections — “Ecologies of Place,” “Dynamics of Power,” “Self and Identity,” “Vocabularies of Beauty” and “Process and Design.”

9:30 am-5:15 pm Tuesday-Sunday. December 17-June 25. $15-$30. Legion of Honor Museum, 100 34th Ave., SF 415-750-3600. www.famsf.org