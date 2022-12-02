End of semester visual and performing arts forecast – The Bowdoin Orient
December 2 at 7:30 pm – Jazz Night
Join the various jazz combos of campus for bossa, blues and ballads at Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 2 & Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm – December Dance Concert
Students of Bowdoin’s dance courses will show off the results of their semester’s work in Pickard Theater.
December 3 at 3 p.m.—Bowdoin Chamber Choir
This 20-person ensemble of student Voices will be performing in Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 5 & Dec. 8 at 7:30 pm – Chamberfest
Everything from cello solos to trombone ensembles—maybe even a Classical guitar duet—in Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 6 at 12 pm – Lunch break
Students who spent the semester in music Lessons reveal the fruits of their toil in Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 6 & Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.—Bowdoin Symphony Orchestra
Directed by Artist-in-Residence George Lopez, the Bowdoin Orchestra plays in Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 7 at 8:15 pm – A cappella and Dance Joint Concert
All six of Bowdoin’s a cappella groups and four of its dance groups will be joining forces for the first time in Pickard Theater.
December 8 at 12 pm – Mid-Day Music
Lunchbreak, Mid-Day Music; potayto, potahto. Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 9 at 7:30 pm – Pub Punk Concert
Bowdoin course Rebel Yell emphasizes the significance of punk music from the 1970s to today. The students of the class will try their hand at things in Jack McGee’s Pub and Grill.
December 9 at 12 pm – Piano Students of George Lopez
Students of George Lopez will take to the stage of Studzinski Recital Hall for piano recitals.
December 9 at 4:30 pm – Music Finale
Even more student recitals in Studzinski Recital Hall.
December 9 from 5 to 7 pm – Visual Arts Open House
Photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture and other notoriously time-consuming classes are on display at the Edwards Center for Art and Dance.