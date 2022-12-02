End of semester visual and performing arts forecast – The Bowdoin Orient

Kate Padilla

December 2 at 7:30 pm – Jazz Night

Join the various jazz combos of campus for bossa, blues and ballads at Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 2 & Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm – December Dance Concert

Students of Bowdoin’s dance courses will show off the results of their semester’s work in Pickard Theater.

December 3 at 3 p.m.—Bowdoin Chamber Choir

This 20-person ensemble of student Voices will be performing in Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 5 & ​​Dec. 8 at 7:30 pm – Chamberfest

Everything from cello solos to trombone ensembles—maybe even a Classical guitar duet—in Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 6 at 12 pm – Lunch break

Students who spent the semester in music Lessons reveal the fruits of their toil in Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 6 & Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.—Bowdoin Symphony Orchestra

Directed by Artist-in-Residence George Lopez, the Bowdoin Orchestra plays in Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 7 at 8:15 pm – A cappella and Dance Joint Concert

All six of Bowdoin’s a cappella groups and four of its dance groups will be joining forces for the first time in Pickard Theater.

December 8 at 12 pm – Mid-Day Music

Lunchbreak, Mid-Day Music; potayto, potahto. Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 9 at 7:30 pm – Pub Punk Concert

Bowdoin course Rebel Yell emphasizes the significance of punk music from the 1970s to today. The students of the class will try their hand at things in Jack McGee’s Pub and Grill.

December 9 at 12 pm – Piano Students of George Lopez

Students of George Lopez will take to the stage of Studzinski Recital Hall for piano recitals.

December 9 at 4:30 pm – Music Finale

Even more student recitals in Studzinski Recital Hall.

December 9 from 5 to 7 pm – Visual Arts Open House

Photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture and other notoriously time-consuming classes are on display at the Edwards Center for Art and Dance.