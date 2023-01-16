End Hunger Campaign Hits Goal

Kansas Farm Bureau’s “End Hunger in Kansas” campaign reached its goal.

According to the organization, they are grateful for the generous donations which helped the KFB Foundation End Hunger Campaign raise more than $50,000 in 2022 to further the work of county Farm Bureaus to address food insecurities. A special fundraising campaign ran from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 and consisted of individual donations, corporate donations, Farm Bureau Financial Services agent donations, a Shooting Clay event and the Annual Meeting fundraising event.

Starting in 2020, the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation created an End Hunger program to assist communities fighting food insecurities. The End Hunger Campaign is a year-long fundraising campaign consisting of donations and fundraising events. The Campaign funds are returned to communities through the End Hunger Match and End Hunger Grant programs.

The End Hunger Campaign for 2023 will take place every year with the goal of raising $75,000. More Shooting Clay events around the state will be added next year, along with a special Women’s event. Stay up to date and consider a donation at www.kfb.org/endhunger.