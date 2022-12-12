Encore arts school to host kids camp based on Pixar film Inside Out

Encore Kids Camp in Hesperia will present Pixar Playhouse, a Weekly Performing and visual arts program based on the Pixar film Inside Out.

Organizers said the emotions from the Pixar movie Inside Out will control the show and are the transitions between the performance numbers based on the movie.

Encore Junior and Senior High School for the Arts will host the free kids camp, for children in grades 3 to 6, every Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, from Jan. 9 through March 7. Students can take one or two classes per week, with a course-end performance planned for March 10 at the Encore Theater.

Mentor program

Encore leaders said the course plan is to have high-level students in each arts Conservatory work as student Mentors for the camp kids.

