EN-RICH-MENT honors Meadows, Buckohr, other Stark County art standouts

CANTON − EN-RICH-MENT Fine Arts Academy has honored those in the Canton area who have positively contributed to music, art and theater.

Awards were given out earlier this month at the Canton-based organization’s fundraising gala, which also marked EN-RICH-MENT’S 10 years as a community group providing music education and arts programming for children in Stark County.

Rodney W. Meadows was honored posthumously with the 2022 Spotlight Award.

Meadows, owner of Motter & Meadows Architects, died in March.

“He is remembered for not only his architectural endeavors, but also the countless ways he used his platform to be an advocate for the community,” EN-RICH-MENT said of Meadows. “His Legacy lives on in all the lives he has impacted with his generosity and support.”

