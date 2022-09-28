EMU’s Eagle Crest Golf Club ranked among the top 10 public golf courses by the Detroit Free Press

Eagle Crest Golf Club climbs the Ranks to the No. 5 spot on the Detroit Free Press Top 10 Pubic Golf Courses in metro Detroit for 2022.

The Eagle Crest Golf Club is owned and operated by Eastern Michigan University and is the home course of EMU’s Women’s and Men’s teams. It features an 18-hole layout with particular holes, beautiful views of Ford Lake and a stunning setting for golf enthusiasts. EMU has worked on their Master Plan to enhance its golf course and make it one of the most beautiful courses in metro Detroit.

“As the only resort golf course in Southeast Michigan, Eagle Crest offers Visage GPS Units on all golf carts, a golf shop, a Banquet facility room overlooking the golf course, The Eagle Crest Bar and Grille, Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, among others amenities,” Wes Belvins, PGA Director of Golf at Eagle Crest, said in a written statement. “It features an 18-hole layout with Distinctive holes, stunning views of Ford Lake, and an extensive practice facility consisting of a three-tier driving range, a short game area with a pitching/chipping green, and two practice putting greens.”

Over the years, the golf course has gone through many renovations to provide its guests with the best experience. The 20-year master plan consists of new tee complexes, lengthening the golf course, adding drainage, stripping and refloating greens, renovating bunkers, tree removal of dead or diseased trees and addressing the playability of the golf course. The course has undergone several improvements since 2011, and since then, it has laid the foundation.

“Eagle Crest is a great place for all kinds of events,” Belvins said in a written statement. “We regularly host golf outings and tournaments, weddings, Bridal showers, birthday parties, retirement parties, family reunions, fundraising events, rehearsal dinners, baby showers, bar or bat mitzvahs, memorial luncheons, engagement parties, anniversary parties, graduation parties, corporate meetings, and holiday parties, among others.”

For more information about Eagle Crest Golf Club, visit their website.