EMU Women’s golf finishes tied for sixth place at the Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic

The Eastern Michigan University Women’s golf team traveled to Yorktown, Indiana on Sept. 20 to compete in the Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic Hosted by Ball State University.

The Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic was a two-day, 54-hole classic that ended in a tie for sixth place among 12 teams for the EMU Women’s golf team.

Loyola University finished atop the Leaderboard at 586 with Western Michigan University (589), Oakland University (590), the University of Akron (592), and Ball State (593) following closely behind.

EMU senior Natai Apichonlati fired back-to-back rounds of 73 for a two-over 146 in a tie for seventh. Playing as an individual, senior Adeline Lau added a 173 (86-87). The next was scheduled to begin at 9 am on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Eagles were paired with BSU and Akron.

Senior Natai Apichonlati individually recorded a six-over to finish twelfth out of 71 competitors at The Players Club in Yorktown Indiana, 222 (73-73-76). This was the sixth top-15 showing for the senior in 26 all-time events.

Senior Oliva Loberg tied for fourteenth with a 224 (76-76-72) with the final round marking her sixth career round of par-or-better.

Kyleigh Dull tied for nineteenth with a 225 (76-75-74), while Alyssa DiMarcantonio added a 233 (85-67-81) to take 47th place both sophomores. DiMarcantonio’s second-round 67 was one shot off the school record of 66 set by Kelsey Murphy at the 2015 Cardinal Classic on September 22. Senior Adeline Lau played as an individual, notching a 267 (86-87-94), and junior Tatyana Nyambene finished with a 240 (80-76-84).

The Eagles finished in sixth place overall for the event, out of 12 teams, after firing a two-day total of 899 (305-291-303). Loyola earned the overall team title after shooting an 879 (+15) for the event. EMU was just four shots off a top-five finish at the invite.

Next up, the Eastern Michigan University Women’s golf team will travel to Wolcott, Colorado to compete in the Red Sky Classic on Sept. 26-28.

For more information on EMU’s women’s golf team, you can visit EMUEagles.com.