EMU Women’s Golf Adds Gabriella Tapp for 2023-24 Campaign

Stephanie Jennings

Eastern Michigan University Head Women’s Golf Coachannounced today, Nov. 22, thatwill be joining the Eagles for the 2023-24 season.

“As a two-time Michigan High School state individual Champion and runner-up, Gabriella Tapp has all the key ingredients to move our golf program even closer to our goal of a Mid-American Championship,” Jennings said. “Her on-course sportsmanship and her off-course demeanor are also traits that make Gabriella an Eagle right from the get-go. With her personal drive to succeed and our team’s determination to strive for the best, I can only see great things to come for the future of our program.”

Tapp completed one of the most illustrious careers in Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) history in 2022. The South Lyon product was crowned the 2019 and 2021 Division II individual Champion while also finishing as the runner-up in 2022 and finishing tied for sixth place in 2020.

A four-year competitor and two-year Captain for the Lions, Tapp set school records for 18-hole score (66), nine-hole score (31), 18-hole scoring average (72.3), and nine-hole scoring average (36.2). She was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association (MIGCA) Division 2 All-State team three times. Tapp added to her list of accolades when the MIGCA named her to its Super 8 team, which is comprised of the best eight golfers in the state, regardless of division.

Tapp started playing golf at the age of nine when her parents signed her up for private lessons at Eagle Crest Golf Club. Fast forward to today, and Tapp is arguably the best high school girls’ golfer in Michigan. Her resume continues to grow since winning a state title in 2019.

South Lyon has qualified for the state championship 14-straight seasons but did not win its first team state title until Tapp’s sophomore year in 2020. The Lions finished second in both 2019 and 2022, while taking third in 2021.