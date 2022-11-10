EMU Volleyball Inks Siefke To 2023 Roster

Darcy Dorton

Fourth-year Eastern Michigan University volleyball head coachand the Athletic department announced the signing of incoming freshman, Thursday, Nov. 10.

“We are thrilled to have Ava joining our Eastern Michigan volleyball family.” said Dorton. “Ava is a dynamic athlete who we have watched develop into a truly well-rounded volleyball player. She has a physical presence as a Blocker and Attacker but also really refined her platform touch and six-rotation skills. When you combine her natural Talent with the kind of work ethic and passion she possesses, I believe that Ava has it in her to be one of the top players in the MAC by the end of her career. I couldn’t be more excited to have Ava and her family joining us and can’t wait to get started!”

Ava Siefke OH 6-1 Fr. Cincinnati, Ohio-Saint Ursula Academy

EMU: 2023: Will join the EMU volleyball program as an incoming signee… HIGH SCHOOL: Attends Saint Ursula Academy and plays under Head Coach Ashley Lewis as a Bulldog…Has earned two varsity letters, being Captain for one…Helped the Bulldogs to a very successful senior season with a 22-6 overall record…Registered 256 Kills in her senior season, culminating a .390 hitting percentage with a total of 71 blocks…Named to the Girls Greater Catholic League (GGCL) Second Team while also taking part in the Leagues post season All-Star game…Named to the All-District Third Team…Earned a league title with GGCL in 2021…Played for Mike Bryant in the Northern Kentucky Youth Volleyball Club (NKYVC) for 10 years…Named to the All-Tournament Team at USA Nationals in 2022…Earned runner-up in the 17-American at USA Nationals in 2021… PERSONAL: Full Name: Ava Marie Siefke…Daughter of Scott and Amanda Siefke…Has four sisters, Abby, Allie, Aubrey, and Anna…Undecided major

