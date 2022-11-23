EMU Men’s Golf Inks Avery Mahoney for 2023-24 Campaign

Bruce Cunningham

Eastern Michigan University Head Men’s Golf Coachannounced today, Nov. 22, thatwill be joining the Eagles for the 2023-24 season.

“Avery is a top-ranked player and for his age has earned an impressive World Amateur Golf Ranking,” Cunningham said. “A multi-sport athlete, Avery possesses a strong work ethic, competitive spirit, and elite skill set. We fully expect Avery to make an immediate impact.”

Mahoney took home first place at the 2021 Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) Eastern Canadian Junior Championship with a 221 (78-72-71). He also finished 19th at the 2021 Royal Canadian Golf Association (RCGA)Canadian Junior Championship with a 299 (79-73-71-76) as well as a ninth-place showing at the 2022 International Junior Masters (77-68=145) .

Earlier this year, Mahoney carded a 296 (76-70-74-74) for 27th at the Golf Association of Ontario (GAO) Men’s Championship. He also competed in the 2022 RCGA Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship (77-72) and was 25th at the RCGA Canadian Junior Championship (74-70-72-69).

Mahoney’s father, Emerson, is the Director of Golf at Hamilton Golf Club, while he is also supported by his mother, Angela, and brother, Peyton.