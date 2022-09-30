EMU Breaks Ground is the GameAbove Golf Performance Center

Ceremony Video | Photo Gallery

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU’s Championship Collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse.

The capital project was originally approved Dec. 13, 2019 by EMU’s Board of Regents. The two-story facility overlooking Ford Lake is slated for a fall 2023 opening.

“It is important to acknowledge the commitment of GameAbove,” said EMU President Dr. James Smith. “This group of outstanding alumni are not only critical to this project, but to a host of other initiatives across our campus. Since its launch three years ago, GameAbove has committed millions of dollars to the University, supporting and creating programs that spark innovation and academic advancement.”

The facility will serve as the indoor training site for the Eastern men’s and women’s golf teams. The building will encompass approximately 13,000 square feet and include locker rooms, offices, indoor putting and chipping, and simulators to support both indoor and outdoor training. The building will provide the University’s golf teams with a state-of-the-art facility to train all elements of their game and allow the teams to train at a high level, even during inclement weather. Additionally, the facility will be used to host youth and community events to expand the teaching of golf in Ypsilanti and southeastern Michigan.

“It has taken a while, but we are extremely glad this day is finally here,” EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee added. “With this Incredible new facility, we will have the best, most state-of-the-art golf performance facility in the Mid-American Conference and the region. This will elevate our golf programs immediately as we look to compete on the national stage year in and year out. We cannot say thank you enough to GameAbove and all they continue to do for Eastern Michigan University and Ypsilanti.”

GameAbove provided the $8 million gift with the project dedicated to EMU men’s golf Coach Bruce Cunningham . GameAbove is a team of passionate Eastern Michigan alumni who desire to make a difference for all of EMU and the Ypsilanti community, and has made unprecedented contributions to support Eastern students and faculty.

The group’s partnership with the University and its philanthropy are far-reaching, including gifts for Faculty support, broad student support and athletics. GameAbove members view themselves as highly committed partners in the success of the University and, through their philanthropy, they seek to powerfully inspire other friends, and alumni to give. All told, GameAbove and its members have committed more than $25 million to EMU to support students, faculty, staff, and the Ypsilanti community.

“The EMU Women’s golf team is so appreciative and thankful for this facility,” said Head Women’s Golf Coach Stephanie Jennings . “As an alum and former student-athlete, it brings me to tears because I’m thrilled about the progress of our program over the last 20+ years and the heights to which we can now reach. The new golf facility will be a complete game changer in how we recruit, how we train, and how we strive to achieve our goals of winning the MAC Championship and being a nationally ranked team.”

Cunningham, who is in his 30th year at Eastern Michigan, was named the MAC Coach of the year in 2007, 2008, and 2019. He is one of only four men’s golf coaches in league history to earn the accolade three-or-more times in a career.

During his tenure, Eagle Golfers have had some of their most successful years, finishing in the top three at the MAC Championships in 11 of the past 17 seasons. Furthermore, Cunningham has become accustomed to the NCAA experience, as he placed a team or an individual in six NCAA Tournaments during his time at EMU.

“We cannot thank the GameAbove enough for their generosity and support of our golf programs,” said Cunningham. “This will have a dramatic impact on our student-athletes skill set development and significantly enhance our off-season practice and training methods. The commitment by GameAbove to create a world-class, state-of-the-art indoor facility will ensure the continued growth of both programs and allow us to achieve our annual goals of competing nationally and producing MAC Championships.”

Besides the performance center, the Eagle Crest upgrade also includes a 2,700-square-foot clubhouse addition that will support an expanded kitchen, lounge as well as four golf simulators.

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU’s primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students of Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through Transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by Exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, Enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. For more information, visit gameabove.com.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students Pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University’s Colleges of Arts and Sciences; business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its Graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit emich.edu.