Emporia State’s Bing Xu steps down as volleyball coach

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) – After 20 years with Hornets volleyball, ESU will be hiring a new volleyball coach.

Bing Xu announced that he is stepping down as the head coach. He will leave as the fifth winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.

“I have decided to step down from my coaching position after 20 years of working at ESU Athletics,” said Xu per a release. “It has been an honor working with so many great people and student-athletes. I have learned a lot from them and they have helped me become a better person.”

Xu came to Emporia State as an Assistant Coach in 2002 and took over as the head Coach for the 2005 season. In his inaugural season the Hornets went 24-8 and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in school history. It was the first of five trips to the NCAA Tournament for the Hornets under Xu.”We want to thank Coach Xu for his 20 years of service to Emporia State and Hornet Athletics,” said Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford. “In my short time here I have enjoyed working with Bing and appreciate all he has done for the program.”

Xu finishes his career with a record of 297-238 in 18 seasons as a head coach. He has coached six All-Americans and 78 All-MIAA players including 11 First-Team selections. The Hornets have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in 16 of Xu’s 18 seasons as head coach, including the last 11 straight years.

In 2008 Xu led the Hornets to their first and so far only MIAA Volleyball Championship. They went 34-4 overall and 18-2 in the MIAA. They came up one win short of advancing to the Elite Eight as they fell to Truman in the NCAA South Central Regional Championship match in White Auditorium. He was named the MIAA and South Central Regional Coach of the Year as Emporia State won 19 in a row at one point. The Hornets finished second nationally in average attendance drawing 936 fans per match to White Auditorium. They also had the highest attendance for a single match in all of Division II in 2008 when 2,432 fans came to watch the Hornets 3-0 win over Washburn.

“I want to thank all the staff, coaches, and fans for supporting the volleyball program,” said Xu per a release. “I want to especially thank former Athletic director Kent Weiser for giving me this opportunity 20 years ago, along with new Athletic director David Spafford and Deputy Athletic director/SWA Erin Mykleby for sharing their knowledge with me and helping the volleyball program run smoothly.”

