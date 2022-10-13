Emporia State Women’s basketball poised for bounce back year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) – An off year for Emporia State Women’s basketball last season, but they’re a confident group heading into the new season.

Head Coach Toby Wynn enters year number five with ESU and has had a lot of success in that span. Wynn has three NCAA tournament appearances with 18 plus wins in three of his four seasons.

Wynn says last year was a bit of a down year for them with tons of injuries and switching of his rotation.

“We’ve improved our roster because of that. Our players see that, we’ve had better inside post game than we’ve had in years here,” Wynn said. “I think our team knows we have a better team and a Deeper team so it’s been a little easier to come to practice and ask them all of the things we want them to do right now.”

The Hornets finished 15-14 last year, but they’re determined to get back to that winning stature.

“Everybody comes to Emporia State because they want to win and we’ve had a bunch of players that have won, previously from high school or wherever they’ve been at,” Wynn said. “Just having that winning vibe and coming to work every day and knowing what you’re going for as far as your goal and what you’re striving for is probably the biggest thing.”

As Wynn put it, last year was unfamiliar territory for them but he’s happy with his squad, and so is fifth year guard Tre’Zure Jobe.

“Off the court, we’re hanging out, going to the movies together, it’s just a lot more of a sisterhood more than anything and I like that, I love that about this team.”

Jobe says there are other reasons why people want to come to ESU.

“When I came on my visit, and got to watch a game, just the atmosphere in the arena like wow this is amazing I want to be a part of this program,” Jobe said.

The Hornets are slated to finish sixth in the MIAA preseason polls and they’ll open their season at Oklahoma Nov. 3 with a time TBD.

