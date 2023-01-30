Emporia State hires new volleyball coach

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) – The Hornets have hired their eighth volleyball coach in program history and his name is Ken Murczek.

Murczek is regarded for turning programs around and has head coaching experience at all levels of volleyball from junior college to NCAA Division I Power 5 level.

Murczek follows Bing Xu, who stepped down as the head coach at Emporia State following the 2022 season.

“I want to thank David Spafford and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to coach at Emporia State,” said Murczek per a release. “Volleyball is important in the MIAA. I cannot wait to get with the team and start building our vision of where Hornet volleyball can go in the future.”

Murczek just completed his third season at Oregon Tech where he went 51-27 with a trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 2021. He took Oregon Tech to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history in 2021.

He was also an Assistant Coach at his alma mater, San Diego State, prior to his stint at Oregon Tech. He was the head Coach at University of Charleston (men’s volleyball), Wake Forest (women), North Texas, University of Virginia, Western Michigan and Purdue AND he was an Assistant at KU from 2008-2009.

Munczek was a volleyball player himself at Marist High School in Chicago Illinois, and he played professional six-person indoor volleyball Overseas for four years.

Emporia State will introduce Murczek on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:30 pm

