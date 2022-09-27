Emporia State basketball teams finished in the top 10 in the Nation for attendance

The Emporia State Women’s and men’s basketball teams finished in the top 10 in average attendance last season.

For the 24th year, the Emporia State Women’s basketball team finished in the top 6 in attendance last season.

The Lady Hornets averaged 1,108 fans per game, the 4th largest in Division II.

Emporia State outdrew 249 NCAA Division I schools, including six from the “Power 5” conferences – three each from the ACC and PAC-12. They also outdrew 19 teams that made the NCAA Tournament four of which won a game including Elite Eight participant Creighton. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew 62 of the 64 teams that were selected for the NCAA Tournament, including seven of the eight #1 seeds and every team that made the Elite Eight.

The Emporia State men averaged 1402 fans per game, finishing in 7th place.

Emporia State outdrew 123 NCAA Division I schools in total attendance during the 2021-22 school year including eight teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew 60 of the 64 teams that were selected for the NCAA Tournament, including six of the eight #1 seeds and six of the teams that made the Elite Eight.