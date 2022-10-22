Emporia High volleyball, cross country set for postseason competitions

Several Emporia High Athletic seasons are beginning to come to a close with the postseason here.

The Emporia High volleyball team looks for a state berth for the second consecutive year. The Spartans travel to Bishop Carroll for sub-state and will take on Arkansas City.

Junior Alexa Shively says practices have been good this week.

If Emporia High defeats Arkansas City, it’ll face either Bishop Carroll or Andover in the sub-state final.

Coach Ping Wang says the Spartans have some revenge on their minds after losing to Carroll in the third-place match of the Spartans’ home tournament last Saturday.

The Spartans take a 27-10 record into Saturday’s tournament.

The Emporia High cross country teams are running in a regional Hosted by Bishop Carroll.

The regional will be held at Brown Thrush Park. The top three teams, top 10 runners, and additional individual qualifiers will qualify for state.

Emporia High’s Laney Cooper was scheduled to participate in the state gymnastics Saturday but won’t be able to as she suffered a concussion earlier this week.

Cooper qualified for state in the balance beam and the vault.