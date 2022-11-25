Emporia High boys basketball ready for new era under new Coach

A new era is set to begin for the Emporia High boys basketball program.

Lee Baldwin is the Spartans’ new coach. Baldwin takes over after Beau Welch spent 12 seasons as head coach.

Before arriving at Emporia High, Baldwin spent one season at Goddard and had a coaching tenure at Cheney. Even with the short time he’s been in Emporia, Baldwin says his team has adjusted well.



https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2530/files/2022/11/11-25-lee-baldwin-1.mp3

The Spartans have five Seniors on the roster. Parker Leeds is one of them. He’s a three-year starter for the Spartans and was an Honorable mention All-Centennial League selection as a junior. Leeds has seen a change with Baldwin as the new coach.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2530/files/2022/11/11-25-parker-leeds.mp3

Drew Hess, Fred Jackson, Jalyn King, and Aiden Skiles round out the senior class. Other Returners include Juniors Sheldon Stewart, Cooper Rech, and Calvin Seeley. Sophomore River Peters also returns.

The Spartans open up on December 2nd with a trip to Ottawa. Emporia High will see the return of the Paul Terry Classic on Dec. 8-10 to be held at White Auditorium. Emporia High will face Spring Hill, Hayden and Wichita Trinity. The Spartans round out their pre-Christmas schedule with Shawnee Mission North on December 13 and a trip to Great Bend on Dec. 16. The Centennial League opener for the Spartans is Jan. 3 at home against Hayden.