Empire Arts Center hires new Development and Marketing Director – Crookston Times

The Empire Arts Center is excited to announce Matthew (Matt) Ternus as their new Development & Marketing Director. Matt Ternus comes to the Empire Arts Center from the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC), where he worked as a Prevention & Education Specialist. He graduated from the University of North Dakota (UND) with a BA in Political Science. “The Empire is a hub for art and entertainment in Grand Forks. I’m incredibly honored to be joining a team dedicated to providing our community with unique and exciting experiences,” he says. Ternus is no stranger to the arts. He has served as an Assistant Coach for the East Grand Senior High Speech Team for five seasons, and is a former Varsity Bard at UND. As the new Development & Marketing Director, Ternus will Foster and maintain relationships with supporters, donors, and other stakeholders . He will additionally implement the marketing strategies for all Empire programming, among other duties. “Matt’s ongoing involvement in the Grand Forks community and the University of North Dakota make him an ideal addition to the Empire’s team,” Empire Arts Center Executive Director Debra Pflughoeft-Hassett says. “As Development & Marketing Director, he will keep the community informed of events at the Empire and help the Empire continue to be an integral part of our community.”Ternus will officially begin in his role on Monday, October 17th

