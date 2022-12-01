Empire 8 Trio Named to 2022 United Soccer Coaches Men’s All-Region Team

Men’s Soccer | 12/1/2022 8:32:01 AM

Three student-athletes from the Empire 8 were named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Division III Men’s Region III team. Medaille University sophomore forward Ander Castillo was named to the first team, while teammates Rodrigo Fernandez, along with Nazareth College Graduate student Cuneyt Vardar were named to the third team.

Castillo was named the 2022 Empire 8 Player of the Year. All three honorees earned Empire 8 first team Accolades in 2021.

A native of Bilbao, Spain, Castillo has enjoyed a tremendous season for the Mavericks, who won their first Empire 8 Championship in their first year as a league member on Nov. 5. He has set Empire 8 men’s soccer single-season records with 23 goals and 49 points in 2022. Those totals placed him in the top-five nationally in scoring. Castillo also fired 110 shots and recorded three game-winning goals. In league play. Castillo tallied seven goals and 15 points in seven games. He has also excelled in the postseason, with five goals in three games, including both Medaille goals in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fernandez, a native of Zaragoza, Spain, finished the 2022 season finishing first for the Mavs in assists (9) and second in goals scored (6) racking up 21 points. They tallied 41 shots and 23 shots on goal with two game-winning goals. Fernandez ranked second in the Empire 8 in assists and seventh in points per game (1.11). In addition to his Spectacular season, Fernandez was named First Team All-Conference and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Vardar, a native of Webster, NY, tied for second in Nazareth’s school history with 15 goals. Vardar, who transferred from Division I St. Bonaventure University recorded five multi-goal games, including a hat-trick in his debut for the Golden Flyers against Allegheny on September 1. His .88 goals per game ranked 16th among all Division III athletes. He also added four assists on the year and was named First-Team All-Empire 8.

