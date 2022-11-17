Empire 8 Announces 2022 Football All-Conference Selections

Football | 11/17/2022 9:57:00 AM

The Empire 8 Conference announced its 2022 Football All-Conference Awards on Thursday, November 17. The Awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches. League Champion SUNY Cortland claimed a pair of individual awards and had 19 players earn all-conference honors, while runner-up NCAA at-large selection Utica University also garnered two individual awards.

Utica wide receiver Nate Palmer, a Graduate student, was named the 2022 Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Jimmie Warren, a senior defensive end and SUNY Morrisville senior linebacker Ernesto Mitchell garnered Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, while first-year defensive back Malik Kelly of SUNY Brockport was named the E8 Rookie of the Year. The SUNY Cortland Coaching Staff, led by head Coach Curt Fitzpatrick garnered the E8 Coaching Staff of the Year award for the second straight year, while Cortland place kicker/punter Patrick Luby was named the Empire 8 Special Teams Player of the Year.

Palmer has enjoyed a remarkable season for the Pioneers with 63 receptions for 1,222 yards and 19 total touchdowns (17 receiving, one rushing and one punt return) in 10 games. He leads the Empire 8 and is second nationally in receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and is fifth in receiving yards per game. A model of consistency, Palmer has eight 100-yard receiving games this season and has scored at least one touchdown in all 10 games for the Pioneers. In addition, he has at least six receptions in nine contests. He opened the season by catching eight passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the University of Rochester on Sept. 3 and recorded two different three touchdown games in league play, versus Brockport and Alfred. He is a two-time Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Week in 2022.

Warren has been a force on the defensive line all season for the Pioneers, leading the Empire 8 with nine sacks, while recording 14 tackles for a loss, which is second in the conference. Warren is also sixth in the league with 78 total tackles. He has recorded at least eight tackles in six games and at least one sack in seven contests. Warren was named Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17 after 11 tackles, including three sacks in a win over SUNY Brockport.

Mitchell is in the midst of a tremendous season for Morrisville, who has improved its win total by five from last year, having finished the regular season with a 7-3 mark. He has recorded 98 total tackles from his linebacker position, which is third in the Empire 8 with exactly 49 Solo and Assisted stops. In addition, Mitchell has 11 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Empire 8’s Lone three-time D3football.com Team of the Week selection, Mitchell is the leader of a stout Morrisville that has allowed the fewest points in the Empire 8 (11.2 per game), which is also 15th best nationally.

Kelly has enjoyed an excellent season for the Brockport defense, with 23 tackles (19 solo) to go along with a pair of interceptions and six pass breakups. It’s Oct. 22, Kelly picked off a pair of passes and took one 65 yards for a touchdown in Brockport’s 35-14 win at Hartwick. He was named the Empire 8 co-Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 24.

Luby has excelled as both a kicker and punter for the Red Dragons in 2022. He is averaging 61.9 yards per kickoff with 34 touchbacks, while averaging 36.2 yards per punt with five placed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Fitzpatrick and his staff led the Red Dragons to their second straight Empire 8 Championship and fourth overall. Cortland earned the Empire 8’s automatic berth into the 2022 NCAA Championship Tournament, where they will travel to face Randolph-Macon College in the opening round on Nov. 19 at noon. Cortland is ranked fifth nationally, averaging 46.8 points per game and sixth in total offense, averaging 511.1 yards per contest. The Red Dragons enter the tournament ranked No. 17 in both the AFCA Division III Coaches poll and D3football.com national poll. The Red Dragons are making their 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Dragons had 11 players earn All-Empire 8 first team accolades, while SUNY Brockport had six first team selections. Brockport Offensive lineman Luke Lodini earned All-Empire 8 first team honors for the third time, while 13 student-athletes garnered All-Empire 8 first team Accolades for the second time.

One member of each team was named that institution’s representative on the 2022 Football Sportsman of the Year Team. The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that “Competing with Honor and Integrity” is an essential component of a student-athlete’s experience in conjunction with an institution’s educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportsmen.

2022 Empire 8 Football All-Conference Selections

Offensive Player of the Year: Nate Palmer, Gr., WR, Utica

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Ernesto Mitchell, Sr., LB, SUNY Morrisville

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Jimmie Warren, Sr., DE/DL, Utica

Special Teams Player of the Year: Patrick Luby, Jr., K/P, SUNY Cortland

Rookie of the Year: Malik Kelly, Fr., DB, SUNY Brockport

Coaching Staff of the Year: SUNY Cortland, led by head coach Curt Fitzpatrick

Empire 8 First Team Offense

Zac Boyes, So., QB, SUNY Cortland

Jaden Alfanostjohn, So., RB, SUNY Cortland

Max Freeman IV, So., RB, Alfred

Malachi Duvall, Gr., RB, St. John Fisher

Seth Walden, Sr., FB, Alfred

Robert Felder, Gr., OL, Alfred

Luke Lodini, Gr., OL, SUNY Brockport

Brian Mapp, Sr., OL, SUNY Morrisville

Daquan Griffin, Sr., OL, SUNY Cortland

Connor Hill, Sr., OL, SUNY Cortland

Quamel Jarvis, So., TE, SUNY Morrisville

Cole Burgess, Jr., WR, SUNY Cortland

JJ Laap, Jr., WR, SUNY Cortland

Nate Palmer, Gr., WR, Utica

Nate Palmer, Gr., All-Purpose, Utica

Empire 8 First Team Defense/Special Teams

Jordan Harris, Sr., DL, SUNY Brockport

Nick Lardaro, So., DL, SUNY Cortland

Will Brown, Sr., DL, SUNY Morrisville

Jimmie Warren, Sr., DL, Utica

Joe Copp, Jr., LB, Alfred

Ben Damiani, Sr., LB, SUNY Brockport

Ernesto Mitchell, Sr., LB, SUNY Morrisville

Raylens Boutin, Sr., DB, SUNY Brockport

Ben Marshall, Sr., DB, SUNY Brockport

Joshua Cordero, Sr., DB, SUNY Cortland

Christian Legagneur, Sr., DB, SUNY Cortland

Patrick Luby, Jr., K, SUNY Cortland

Dan Giangrasso, So., P, SUNY Brockport

Rashad Tucker, Jr., Return Specialist, SUNY Cortland

Empire 8 Second Team Offense

Braeden Zenelovic, Sr., QB, Utica

Gino Fontanarosa, So., RB, SUNY Brockport

Brandon Mapp, Sr., FB, SUNY Morrisville

Nicholas Kalke, Jr., OL, SUNY Brockport

Cody Aikey, So., OL, SUNY Cortland

Ryan Bitka, So., OL, SUNY Cortland

Kyle Farrell, Sr., OL, SUNY Morrisville

Joe Howard, Sr., OL, St. John Fisher

James Altenburger, Jr., TE, SUNY Brockport

Justin LoBasso, Sr., TE, Hartwick

Jacob Kelsey, Sr., WR, Alfred

Justin Adams., Sr., WR, SUNY Morrisville

Gabe Meloni, Sr., WR, St. John Fisher

Rashad Tucker, Jr., All Purpose, SUNY Cortland

Empire 8 Second Team Defense/Special Teams

Tim Dahl, Gr., DL, Alfred

Danny Quinones, Jr., DL, Alfred

Hakeem Yaya, Sr., DL, SUNY Brockport

John Stroughn, Sr., DL, Utica

Christopher Cox, Gr., LB, Alfred

Philemon Benjamin Jr., Sr., LB, SUNY Morrisville

Joe Miscia, Jr., LB, St. John Fisher

Mark Noel, Jr., DB, SUNY Cortland

Bryan Grimes, Sr., DB, Hartwick

Nelon Priest, Sr., DB, Hartwick

Terrance Toussaint, Sr., DB, Utica

Owen Cole, So., K, SUNY Morrisville

Zach Johnson, Jr., P, Alfred

Nate Palmer, Gr., Return Specialist, Utica

Empire 8 Third Team Offense

Steven Frerichs, Jr., QB, SUNY Morrisville

Carlvin McDonald, So., RB, Hartwick

Matt Brantley, Jr., RB, Utica

Max Bates, Gr., FB, St. John Fisher

Jacob Lucier, Jr., OL, SUNY Brockport

Demetri Swann, Sr., OL, SUNY Brockport

John Aliberti, Jr., OL, Utica

Michael Kreuter, Sr., OL, Utica

Ryan Walker, Sr., OL, Utica

CJ Messina, So., WR, SUNY Cortland

Naquan Bradshaw, Jr., WR, Hartwick

Nate Rath, Jr., WR, Hartwick

Steven Frerichs, Jr., All Purpose, SUNY Morrisville

Sam Florio, Jr., All-Purpose, Utica

Empire 8 Third Team Defense/Special Teams

Max Llewellyn, So., DL, SUNY Cortland

Samuel Maddi, Jr., DL, SUNY Cortland

David Kelley, Jr., DL, SUNY Morrisville

Andrew Casanova, Sr., DL, St. John Fisher

Devin McArthur, Jr., LB, SUNY Cortland

Joe Miller-Labar, Sr., LB, SUNY Morrisville

Anthony Novello, Sr., LB, Utica

Jake Ely, Sr., DB, Hartwick

Dante McGowan, So., DB, SUNY Morrisville

Evan Salvaggio, So., DB, SUNY Morrisville

Deorion Moore, Jr., DB, St. John Fisher

Corey Lichtman, Sr., K, Utica

Nick Andrade, Jr., P, Hartwick

Jamel Smith, Sr., Return Specialist, Utica

Empire 8 Sportsman of the Year

Tyreek Ormil, Jr., DL, Alfred

Hakeem Yaya, Sr., DL, SUNY Brockport

Mike Eglintine, Sr., TE, SUNY Cortland

Ryan Carmody, Sr., DL, Hartwick

Kyle Farrell, Sr., OL, SUNY Morrisville

Anthony Manna, Gr., DB, St. John Fisher

Daryl Savage, Gr., DE, Utica

