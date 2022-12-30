Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball’s Hannah Barber

You could excuse Hannah Barber if she opted not to play in Alabama’s SEC opener against Georgia on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide senior guard’s grandfather passed away earlier in the week and was laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Barber never hesitated. She wanted to play. She demanded to play. Papa would have wanted her to play.

She even begged Coach Kristy Curry to let her practice that Tuesday afternoon after the funeral.

