Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles

YPSILANTI — Although it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year.

And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit.

The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong start offensively compared to his first collegiate season at Memphis last year.

And that is even despite having his streak of double-digit scoring performances snapped in a loss to Illinois State Wednesday night.

Bates scored nine points on 2-for-6 shooting and was held scoreless in the first half of the loss, dropping his scoring average from 21.5 to 20.1.

Still, the Ypsilanti native and former No. 1 overall high school prep player has been able to put most of the Offensive struggles that dropped his draft stock from his time at Memphis behind him.

Despite the low-point total against ISU, Bates still ranks 24th in the Nation and is one of just 26 players in the country that averages 20 or more points per game.

He also ranks first in the Mid-American Conference in total points (181) but is second behind Western Michigan’s Lamar Norman Jr. in points per game average (20.3).

Although it is still early, Bates is on pace to finish in the Top 10 in total points in a season and points per game average in a single year for an EMU player.

Prior to last night’s contest, Bates had scored 10 or more points in his first eight games including back-to-back games of 26 and 29, respectively, and his 26-point performance helped snap a 6-game skid for EMU.

He’s already eclipsed 20 or more points in four games this year with a high of 30 coming against Michigan.

To put his scoring numbers into perspective, Bates never scored more than 17 points in a game last season with Memphis and scored in double figures eight times in 18 outings.

Bates has also increased his shooting from the field with a percentage of 44% compared to 38% last year as well as his 3-point shooting percentage of 36% compared to 32% from a year ago.

The 6-foot-10 wing has also grabbed more rebounds (53) in nine games as opposed to just 59 total from last season. He is the top rebounder for the Eagles and sits at No. 10 in the MAC.

It hasn’t been clear sailing for Bates however as he’s had some shooting woes and he’s still averaging 2.3 turnovers which is the same amount from his freshman year.

He has only recorded just eight assists with seven games of one or no assists. And while his free-throw percentage has increased from 64% to 69% this year, it puts him at 23rd in the conference for that statistic.

Bates entered the transfer portal in April following his Rocky 2021-2022 season with the Tigers and committed to EMU in June.

Some NBA Scouts believed Bates’ draft stock took a hit after his tumultuous freshman season, although the former star recruit has had a chance to rebuild his stock with the Eagles.

Despite a bounce-back season overall for Bates, however, the Eagles have not fared well this season as a collective unit.

EMU is off to a 2-8 start with a 1-7 record since beating Division II opponent Wayne State in its season opener last month.

And while the Eagles are averaging 76 points per game, they are allowing 83 points, which ranks 349 out of 352 DI teams.

There is still a long season ahead of Bates, and time for EMU to right the ship.

The Eagles will be back on the court at 1 pm Sunday at Niagara.