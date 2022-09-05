Emmys 2022: Creative Arts Winners List

The Primetime Emmys don’t air until Monday, Sept. 12, but the Television Academy is getting a head start by way of the Creative Arts awards.

Honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, the Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (An edited presentation will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX.)

Notable winners for Saturday included Adele, whose One Night Only special took home five awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The big wins put the singer just one award away from earning EGOT status; she only needs a Tony to solidify that honor. (Likewise, Eminem, who picked up three wins for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who earned five wins for The Beatles: Get Backall are a Tony away from EGOT status.)

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for voicing Black Panther‘s T’Challa in Marvel’s What If…?; and Barack Obama became the first US president to win a competitive category, taking home the Outstanding Narrator Trophy for his work on Netflix’s Our Great National Parks.

Several major categories — including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy and Drama, and Outstanding Television Movie — are being held for Sunday. Keep refreshing as TVLine updates its list with Night 2 winners, all of which are indicated in bold.