Emmy Awards 2023 Calendar And Timeline Set; Primetime, Creative Arts Ceremonies Still TBD
The Television Academy on Friday revealed the key dates and timelines surrounding its 2023 Emmy Awards season.
Neither the Creative Arts Awards nor the marquee Primetime Emmy Awards dates have been set yet. The Primetime Emmys will be marking their 75th edition in 2023, with the ceremony scheduled to air on Fox. NBC and Peacock aired the most recent Emmys in September live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
More from Deadline
Among the dates to note, the Eligibility period in the next cycle is for TV shows that air between June 1 of this year and May 31, 2023. The nominations-round voting begins June 15 and noms will be announced July 12.
See below for the Academy’s 2023 calendar so far.
June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023
Eligibility period
February 21
Open for submissions.
April 17
Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting Eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry-fee discount.
April 17
Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenated voting status.
May 8, 6:00 PM
Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting Eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and secure member entry-fee discount.
May 9, 6:00 PM
Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented on a national platform June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
May 9, 6:00 PM
Upload deadline for all entry materials.
June 15
Nomination-round voting begins.
June 26, 10:00 PM
Nomination-round voting ends.
July 12
Nominations announced.
July 26
Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.
Week of August 7
Final-round videos available for viewing.
August 17
Final-round voting begins.
August 28, 10:00 PM
Final-round voting ends.
September TBD
Creative Arts Awards and Governors Gala
September TBD
Fox telecast and Governors Gala
Best of Deadline
Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.