Emmanuel Okorafor has a solid debut for Louisville basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Emmanuel Okorafor has only been with the University of Louisville basketball team for 10 days.

U of L Coach Kenny Payne kept saying he wanted to make sure that Okorafor, who joined the team from NBA Academy Africa, he wanted to make sure the youngster was comfortable before he put him in a game.

Well, that time came on Saturday.

After sitting on the bench and watching Louisville lose at Boston College on Wednesday night, Okorafor got a chance to get into the game against Notre Dame early in the first half. They came in after a media timeout and in less than a minute picked up a foul for an illegal screen.

But after he settled in, the 6-foot-10 Okorafor showed some hustle and some promise.

“I could care less about the moving screens or the illegal screens. I love that,” Payne said. “You know, we haven’t been able to really get that from any other big to this point. I love how he sets the screens and runs to the rim.”

Okorafor did have another Offensive foul in the second half, but he finished with eight points, five rebounds, and one blocked shot in 18 minutes of action. He was 3 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

“On the bright side, I liked the energy that Emmanuel brought,” Payne said. “They showed that if you work hard, try hard and you make a conscious effort to pay attention to detail then you can have some success.

“For his first game, I thought he did pretty good.”

Payne said he knew Okorafor would be nervous at first but he handled himself well. Okorafor had three Offensive rebounds, including one of his own from a missed dunk, and made a nice baseline move for one of his three baskets.

With the minutes Okorafor played, Payne said he hopes it sends a message to the others. Roosevelt Wheeler did not play in the second half, while Sydney Curry and JJ Traynor both saw limited minutes in the final 20 minutes.

“Hopefully, it’s a wake-up call for the other players that you can have success by just going hard,” Payne said. “You can have success by caring. You can have success by being vocal. You can have success by paying attention to detail and doing the little things. They caught three passes that were borderline bad passes. They caught them and finished.

“I’m happy with him and I’m happy with the way he played. We just have to build on that.”

Payne said he will play the players who are producing and giving him effort on the floor.

“I’m not obligated to any player,” he said. “I need to play the players that bring energy, that bring fight, that know what we’re doing. And if they consistently do that, I’ll play them.”