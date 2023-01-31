Emma Steiner, Marcel Mangan, Orhan Ozbudak have $100,000 goal with a Cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma as their target

by David Miller

Loveland, Ohio – Emma Steiner said, “My connection to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society began when a favorite middle school teacher of mine, and now mentor, lost her aunt due to Leukemia.” Steiner is a junior at Loveland High School.

Steiner and Loveland High School juniors, Marcel Mangan, and Orhan Ozbudak are the candidates for Team CoUREage 4.0, a fundraising team raising money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign. The 2023 campaign runs through March 25th. There are 30 team members.

Marcel Mangan, Emma Steiner, and Orhan Ozbudak

Steiner was asked to join Loveland’s Team CoUREage last year. She said, “While fundraising, I got to hear so many touching stories of people affected by blood cancer.” That was more than enough to make her want to accept the nomination to be a candidate for this year’s campaign. “Although I don’t have a direct connection to blood cancer, my grandpa passed away from cancer last year, and I fight so that other families don’t have to experience what my grandpa went through.”

LLS’s Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is a seven-week competition among high schools across the Cincinnati area. Loveland is one of 15 teams raising money for blood cancer research, advocacy, patient support, and ultimately, a cure. However, it is not just a competition among these 15 teams, rather it is a combined effort to help LLS find a cure.

The trio has built this year’s campaign using the community as their foundation. Since last August, they have been building partnerships with local businesses securing sponsorships, auction items, and organizing events. So far, they have over 10 events planned to help them raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Visionaries look to the future—and see infinite possibility.

They challenge the status quo—and make the impossible possible. They boldly imagine a better world – and lead the charge to create it. Members of Team CoUREage 4.0 are all Visionaries that are hard at work fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. LLS was built on the same vision – of a better world – one without blood cancers.

Their Loveland goal is to raise $100,000 over the next 7 weeks. They hope to reach it through secured sponsorships with local businesses, community donations, events, t-shirt sales, and the Grand Finale Celebration. One of the biggest ways that the team will fundraise is through donations received by each of their 30 team members.

Team CoUREage 4.0

Orhan Ozbudak said, “Throughout my life, I hope to be an avid philanthropist. Ever since my youth, I have participated in many philanthropic events and hope to continue these types of activities into the future. One of my dreams is to create businesses that illuminate warmth and help people.” He added that when Marcel and Emma invited him to join them he knew this was an opportunity to positively impact not only people affected by blood cancer but also the world. “Even though I was hesitant to be a candidate at first, I realized that I am very grateful to participate in the Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign as a candidate.”

The goal is to not only raise money for blood cancer but also to raise awareness in our Loveland community about Leukemia and Lymphoma. “Any donation helps, and brings us closer to our goal,” said Steiner.

Marcel Mangan said, “My connection to LLS began last year when the two past candidates, Grace Dressell and Claire Zeigler, had asked me to be a member of their campaign.” She explained that initially, she was hesitant due to not having a direct connection to leukemia or lymphoma, but after researching the stories of those who have had to deal with these blood cancers she felt it necessary to join. “The most touching story that I heard was about a girl named Emily Love who had been diagnosed with leukemia when she was only 1 year old. Luckily she recovered after 3 years and was able to live a normal life, but sadly those years of her childhood can never be given back to her. After hearing her story I joined the 2022 campaign, and I’ve been a part of it ever since. I just hope that my fundraising can help make a positive impact on those suffering from leukemia or lymphoma.”

Background Info about LLS:

LLS is uniquely able to report on the many Advances and accomplishments that have occurred since their founding in 1949. From cutting-edge research and Precision medicine Innovations to legislative victories that improve access to Therapies for cancer patients, LLS plays a leading- and often pioneering – role in the fight against blood cancers. Since 2000, approximately 40 percent of all US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved cancer drugs were for blood cancer, and some are now used to treat other forms of cancer and non-malignant diseases. A “win” for blood cancers, therefore, is a win for the cancer community overall.

Research done by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society especially helps those with blood cancer, but it also makes improvements for all kinds of cancer!

There will be a raffle for a parking spot at Loveland High School during school lunches Students can also buy t-shirts during their lunch and buy tickets for raffle baskets



Katie Rose

Teacher-mentor, Katie Rose said, “My ‘why’ is my Aunt Tina Eubanks, who died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia only three weeks after being diagnosed at the age of 53.” Rose had been fundraising for LLS through Pennies for Patients with Loveland Middle School Student Council for many years and would always tell people, “You never know when cancer will touch your family”. Another of her aunts is currently battling both lung and liver cancer. Sadly, this cancer diagnosis is her third – lymphoma and rectal cancer being two she defeated. “People often ask why I work so hard to fundraise. The answer is simple. As long as there is breath in my lungs and blood in my veins, I will do whatever it takes to help those who are impacted by cancer.”

Rose who is a Social Studies Teacher at Loveland Middle School said, “Cancer needs to be eradicated and LLS is the organization making the Greatest Strides in funding research and advancing new drugs to help those in need. I live a life of service, and by teaching my current and former students the importance of giving back and how to raise money for a worthy cause allows me to fulfill my life’s purpose.”

How YOU can support Team CoUREage 4.0

Make a charitable donation using the team’s online fundraising page: https://events.lls.org/soh/svoycincy23/tcoureage4 Purchase a t-shirt: T-Shirt Order Form Follow on social media:

Instagram: @lovelandteamcourage4.0

Twitter: @teamcourage4

Donate an auction basket or item or become a Grand Finale Sponsor (contact Emma Steiner 513-630-5610) Attend events and mention Team CoUREage 4.0 when ordering. Most events will have raffle baskets.

Orhan Ozbudak said, “I am very appreciative of all the progress we have made and can’t wait to see what our team will accomplish throughout this journey. Hopefully, our efforts will also serve to inspire people to carry on this positivity.”

“Thank you to all of the businesses that are sponsoring our campaign, and thank you to all of the people in Loveland who have shown continuous support for our fundraiser,” said Emma Steiner.

Marcel Mangan summed up the campaign by saying, “Although we hope to raise a large amount of money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, we also hope to spread the importance of LLS throughout Loveland, but also the greater Cincinnati area as a whole.”

2/1-2/21 Buffalo Wild Wings at 11363 Montgomery Rd. 10% giveback on dine-in or carry-out all day if you mention “Team L” EVERY SUNDAY2/5, 2/12, 2/19, 2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 2/19 Bishop’s Quarter at 212 W Loveland Ave. 10% Giveback 2/8 Raising Cane’s at 3901 Montgomery Rd., 2pm-9pm 2/13 Cartridge Brewing at 1411 Grandin Rd. 4pm-10pm 2/22 Ramsey’s Trailside at 200 W Loveland Ave. 2/23 MPH Brewing at 7880 Remington Rd. 4pm-10pm. 10% Giveback on food and drink 2/27 Dewey’s Pizza at 11338 Montgomery Rd. 4pm-9pm 3/4 Athlete Instincts Fitness Fundraiser at 774 Loveland-Miamiville Rd. 10:30 a.m. $10 to sign up, text Jen Steiner 513-289-6393 to sign up 3/10 Cappy’s Wine & Spirits at 309 W Loveland Ave. 5pm-11pm. LIVE MUSIC starts at 7:30 pm 3/12 Nisbet Park – Text Jen Steiner 513-289-6393 to sign-up 3/15 The Work’s Brick Pizza Oven at 20 Grear Millitzer Place. ALL DAY