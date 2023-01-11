Emma McGill and Mya Critchfield

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School features two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Emma McGill

Emma McGill is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the Soundwaves, the Orchestra, and the Thespians. Emma is the editor of the school newspaper, The Blue & White. They performed at the 100th Dedication of the Lincoln Memorial and helped out behind the scenes in the Theater with sound and lighting.

Emma has been involved with choir for over ten years and has been involved in Theater for four years. In her time, some of her favorite pieces and shows have been Even When He is Silent by Kim André Arnesen, From Earth to Heaven by Craig Courtney, and I Don’t Want To Talk About It by Bradley Hayward.

When asked why the arts are important to them, Emma said, “I’ve grown up around music; from singing in church to performing in my bedroom with my sister…The arts have given me a space to express myself in ways that I usually can’t. I can’t imagine myself and where I would be if I didn’t have music in some part of my life.”

After high school, Emma plans to study Social Work and continue being heavily involved in the arts.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Mya Critchfield

Mya Critchfield is a sophomore student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is the current treasurer of the National Arts Honor Society and is the sophomore class president of the Student Council. Mya plays tennis at BUHS, where she is on the varsity team. In the 2022 Upshur Youth Art Month Exhibition, she won third place in the People’s Choice category.

Some of her favorite mediums to work in include Gauche and oil paints. Over the years, some of Mya’s favorite projects to work on have included the mural for the Strawberry Festival and participating in the Infamous Art Collective on Main Street.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Mya said, “Art is a way to express myself. I’ve been using it as a form of meditation for years.”

After high school, Mya plans to become a welder while pursuing art as a hobby.