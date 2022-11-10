Emirates News Agency – SZBA announces longlists for 17th edition in Literature, Children’s Literature, Young Author categories

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2022 (WAM) — The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has Revealed the longlists for its 17th edition 2022-2023 in the Literature, Children’s Literature, and Young Author categories.

The announcement was made as the SZBA judging committees began the evaluation process for all the longlisted entries.

The Young Author category saw 954 submissions this year, an increase of more than 8 percent from the 881 received last year. The Young Author recorded the highest growth in number of submissions among all categories, and now accounts for 30 percent of total nominations across all categories.

The Literature category received 688 submissions this year, ranking second in terms of submissions, while the Children’s Literature category saw 386 participations, up nearly 63 percent from the 236 submissions registered last year.

The Children’s Literature category received 12 submissions from nine Arab countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.

The longlist for the Young Author category ranged from theses to literary works and included 12 titles, submitted from eight Arab countries: Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, UAE, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.