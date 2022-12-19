Emirates News Agency – SZBA announces Grants for translation of 9 books into 5 languages

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2022 (WAM) — The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the translation of nine new books into five languages.

As part of the SZBA’s Translation Grant, the Arabic books have been translated into English, French, Italian, Ukrainian and, for the first time under the initiative, Greek. This means that 24 titles have now been published with funding from the grant since it was launched in 2018.

The grant offers up to US$19,000 in financial support for international publishers to promote Arabic literature worldwide by translating literary works and children’s books that have won or were shortlisted for the SZBA.

Translating Masterpieces of Arabic literature under the grant forms part of the activities organized to celebrate the UN World Arabic Language Day, support Arab cultural output, promote Arabic literature around the world, and highlight its role in generating momentum in global cultural circles.

Books translated under the Translation Grant initiative included various categories, including five children’s literature works:

1. “Rihlat Fannan” (An Artist’s Journey) authored by Mizouni Bannani from Tunisia, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2021, and translated to English by Noha Gorani-Homad, in Collaboration with Bookland Press.

2. “Al Fata al-lathi Absara Lawn al-Hawa” (The Boy Who Saw the Color of Air), authored by Abdo Wazen from Lebanon, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2012, and translated to English by Noha Gorani- Homad, in Collaboration with Bookland Press.

3. “Al Fatat al-Laylakiya” (The Lilac Girl) authored by Ibtisam Barakat from Palestine, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2020, and translated into Greek by Bashar Abbas, in Collaboration with Strange Days Books.

4. “Rihlat Fannan” (An Artist’s Journey) authored by Mizouni Banani from Tunisia, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2021, and translated into French by Leila Taher, in Collaboration with Bookland Press.

5. “Al Fata al-lathi Absara Lawn al-Hawa” (The Boy Who Saw the Color of the Air), authored by Abdo Wazen from Lebanon, Winner of the SZBA’s Children’s Literature category in 2012, and translated to Ukrainian by Oksana Prokhorovych , in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers.

The books translated into the Literature category included:

1. “Ma Taraktu Khalfi” (Things I Left Behind) authored by Shatha Mustafa from Palestine, shortlisted in the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2021, and translated to English by Nancy Roberts, in Collaboration with Banipal Publishing. This book is the first shortlisted title to be translated under SZBA’s Translation Grant.

2. “Amtar Sayfiya” (Summer Rains) authored by Ahmed Al-Qarmalawi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2018, and translated into Italian by Amira Kelany, in Collaboration with Round Robin Editrice.

3. “Baad al-Qawha” (After Coffee) authored by Abdul Rasheed Mahmoudi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Literature category in 2014, and translated into Ukrainian by Bohdan Horvat, in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers.

4. “Amtar Sayfiya” (Summer Rains) authored by Ahmed Al-Qarmalawi from Egypt, Winner of the SZBA’s Young Author category in 2018, and translated into Ukrainian by Serhii Rybalkin, in Collaboration with Anetta Antonenko Publishers.

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the SZBA and Chairman of the ALC, said, “The Translation Grant is an important addition to the global literary scene and a cultural bridge that connects our region with the world. The initiative supports our efforts to promote contemporary Arabic literature and establish academic discussion spaces that allow for the exchange of visions and ideas. The grant aligns with our vision and objectives at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, to reach out to new cultures looking to know more about Arab civilization. We look forward to translating more books in the coming years to promote Arabic literature globally and facilitate dialogue between civilizations.”

Lucia Guarano, Director of Foreign Copyrights at Round Robin Editrice in Italy, said, “The Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Translation Grant is an essential tool for connecting cultures and supporting Arab authors in Italy and Europe. ‘Amtar Sayfiya’ (Summer Rains), translated into Italian under the initiative, provides deep insight into Arab society and sheds light on its customs, traditions, and modern civilization. It is a beautiful novel for all generations and closely associated with music and art.”

Constantinos Malousaris, Director of Strange Days Books from Greece, said, “Arabic literature opens the doors to understanding Arab society and culture – one of the most significant, historical cultural Pillars of the world. ‘Al Fatat al-Laylakiya’ (The Lilac Girl), the children’s story translated into Greek with the initiative’s support, carries within it a message that strives to develop children’s imagination, introducing them to the world of color and promoting art. This, in turn, reflects the spirit of Arabic literature and its role in human development.”