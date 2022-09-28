Emirates News Agency – Emirates Literature Foundation opens 2023 edition of competitions for students

DUBAI, 28th September, 2022 (WAM) — Emirates Literature Foundation has announced that their competitions for schools are now open for 2023, celebrating Champion readers, storytellers, Poetry performers and the craft of fine handwriting.

Students with a Talent for Poetry performance can showcase their interpretation of a favorite poem in the Emirates NBD Sponsored “Poetry For All,” while young Writers can show off their writing skills in the Oxford University Press Story Writing Competition and their beautiful penmanship in the Royal Grammar School (RGS) Guildford Dubai Children’s Letter Writing Competition.

Schools can compete against each other in the Chevron Readers’ Cup to show who comes out on top with their knowledge and understanding of the selected books.

All competitions are open to full-time students and are held in Arabic and English.

“Our competitions are a highlight on the school calendar” said Isobel Abulhoul, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation. “They are hugely popular with students, parents, and teachers. They allow young people the chance to expand their love of reading, create their own inspirational stories and wow the Judges with their public speaking skills. Plus, it gives them the special opportunity to Engage with a like-minded community that loves and appreciates books and literature.”

Participants can register online via the Emirates Literature Foundation’s website. The Finals and award ceremonies for the competitions will be held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in February 2023.

The Poetry For All competition, Sponsored for the seventh consecutive year by Emirates NBD, is open to students across two age group categories, 8-13 and 14-18. This year, a new category will be open to People of Determination ages 8-18.

Performers compete in several preliminary rounds, with the grand Finals held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in February 2023.