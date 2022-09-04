Eminem, Peter Jackson, and Adele win Creative Arts Emmys

Eminem Photo : Rob Carr ( Getty Images )

It’s almost Emmys time, which means it is currently Creative Arts Emmys time, which is the second-most exciting week of the year for fans of Emmys… not counting when the nominations are announced which is probably the real second-most exciting. So, if anything, it’s just a week of the year that Emmys fans might want to pay attention to, which is still better than most other weeks.

And hey, last night’s Creative Arts Emmys had a lot of fun, big-name winners! Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for his voice acting appearance as Star-Lord in Disney+’s What If…? seriesBarack Obama won Outstanding Narrator for his work on Netflix’s Our Great National Parks documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back won five Awards (Peter Jackson said “shoutout to The Beatles” at one point, which they probably appreciated) and Adele’s One Night Only special also won five awards.

Those wins bring Adele one Tony win away from an EGOT, which seems like it should be pretty easy to get, but she’s going to have some competition on Broadway: The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show also won a handful of Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special, which means all of the headlining performers got Emmys as well.

So, with his Oscar for “Lose Yourself” from 8 Milehis many Grammys, and now this Creative Arts Emmy, Eminem is also just a Tony away from having an EGO. Adele could easily put together a jukebox musical using all of her hits, but Eminem could just as easily put his name on a Theatrical adaptation of 8 Mile. A rap musical! Live Battles onstage! Mom’s Spaghetti!

You can see the full list of yesterday’s Creative Arts Emmys at The Hollywood Reporter. The real Emmys—sorry, the… normal Emmys, you know—will be given out on September 12.