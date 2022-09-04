Eminem Is Only A Tony Award Shy From An EGOT – Deadline

Eminem could be the next artist to achieve an EGOT status following his win at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Slim Shady became an Emmy award Winner when the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won for Outstanding Variety Special.

The rapper joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent during the Halftime presentation of the Super Bowl that saw the Los Angeles Rams face off the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium earlier this year. For 12 minutes, the Inglewood stadium sang all the hit songs from the Talent on stage.

With the Emmy win, Eminem is only one award shy from joining the select group of EGOT winners. Eminem had previously won an Academy Award in 2003 in the Best Original Song category for “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile. Between the years 2000 and 2019, Eminem has received 15 Grammy Awards in numerous categories. The only award Eminem has yet received is a Tony award, which honors the best in Broadway theater.

If Eminem is able to fulfill getting an accolade from the top award shows, he would join the likes of Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg , Robert Lopez (who is a double EGOT). Other EGOT winners include Scott Rudin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, Alan Menken and Jennifer Hudson, who just achieved this year.