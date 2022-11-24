Emily Tenney and Cadence Vincent

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School features two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Emily Tenney

Emily Tenney is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the theater, choir, and Soundwaves.

In her time at BUHS, Emily has performed at the 100th Dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, with the WVACDA Jr. High All-State Choir, and with the WVMEA All-State Choir. Some of her favorite shows have been on stage Romeo and Julietwhere she played Nurse, and I Don’t Want To Talk About It. She will be performing in Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. next semester.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Emily said, “I’ve been performing my whole life…I started choir in 4th grade and found an absolute love for it. I love music, and I love singing so much. I wouldn’t wish for anything else.”

Emily plans to continue her education after high school to become a music educator.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Cadence Vincent

Cadence Vincent is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and the swim team. After school, she volunteers her time at the Parish House and helps with food drives and packing food boxes.

Her favorite mediums to work in are watercolor and sketching with charcoal, particularly for portrait drawings. Cadence is currently taking AP Art and some of her favorite projects include the things she is working on in class and the senior portraits she Sketched for her sister.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Cadence said, “I love creating different pieces and experimenting with different mediums. Art is very relaxing to me, and I enjoy it.”

After high school, Cadence plans to attend the University of Alabama.