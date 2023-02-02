Emily Sipple’s goal pushes Buchholz past Forest for district title

The crowd roared to life as time on the clock ticked away at Mikey Kelley Field. Tuesday night’s game had a district title and a season hanging on it.

Forest (13-5-2) fought hard but fell to Buchholz 3-2. The Bobcats (9-9) won their second district championship in two years.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we muscled through,” Buchholz head Coach Bryan Hantak said.

The Bobcats jumped to an early lead with goals from Zoe Torres at the 13th minute and Kelisha Andre at the 38th. Forest faced a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

The Wildcats wouldn’t leave the field without making a run of their own. Forest Juniors Janellie Castillo and Klarissa Zawosky scored Midway through the second half to tie.

