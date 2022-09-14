Emily Holzopfel Ties for First as Women’s Golf Places Fourth at Charleston Invitational

Charleston, W.Va. – After a successful first round of competition, the Wheeling University Women’s Golf team was back in action on Tuesday for Round 2 of the Charleston Invitational. They maintained their fourth place standing in the field, 2nd among Mountain East Conference (MEC) opponents, with a team score of 663 to end the tournament. However, senior Emily Holzopfel picked up her first tournament win of the season as she tied for the top spot with Ohio Dominican’s Sydney Devore with a score of 73.

For Holzopfel, she dropped her score by one stroke from day one thanks to a strong showing on the back nine, where she shot even par. She began her day on hole five with a bogey and added one more bogey on hole seven to bring her to +2 on the day. She cleaned it up with a birdie on hole nine and headed over to the back nine sitting at +1 for the day. This was her best stretch of the day as she finished at even par and she began the run with four straight pars, She added a birdie on hole 14 and par on three of the final four holes to end at par. She ended her day with holes one through four and she hit par every time to keep her at +1 and earn her first tournament championship of the season.

Following behind her was a sophomore Nicole Lincicome , who finished in a tie for 30th after shooting an 87. After a slow start, she was able to bounce back and ended up leading the Cardinals on the day with five birdies that helped to lower her score. Her best stretch came on the back nine where she was able to knock down three straight birdies on holes 12, 13, and 14 to bring her score to +7 at the end. Freshman Marra Johnson was the next highest golfer, competing as an individual and scoring an 86 for the second round. She dropped her day one score by three strokes and snuck into the tournament’s top 35 with a 34th place finish.

Zoila Herrera was up next on the slate, finishing in a tie for 35th shooting an 88, lowering her score one stroke from the previous day. Herrera had three birdies on the second day of competition including two on the front nine on holes two and four to finish second on the team. Ella Keffer would finish 40th in the tournament, and sat one stroke away from her career-low shooting an 85. Keffer brought her score down eight strokes from day one as she got back to similar numbers she was shooting in her first event. Rounding out the day was Kylee Tolliver who finished in a tie for 43rd overall and shot a 96 on the final round of competition.

The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team returns to action on Sunday, September 18th, when they make the trip up north to Erie, Pennsylvania for the Michael Crobit Classic.