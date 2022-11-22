Emilee Hill Signs To Play Volleyball At EKU

Emilee Hill, a setter from Yorktown, Indiana, recently signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play volleyball at Eastern Kentucky.

Hill helped Yorktown High School to a 34-3 record this season, winning conference, sectional, regional and semi-state championships. She earned first team 4A All-State honors after registering 594 assists, 400 digs, 324 kills, 62 blocks and 32 aces.

“I’m very excited to be adding Emilee to our team next fall,” said Head Coach Johnna Bazzani . “She is a competitive athlete who knows how to win. Emilee is going to help raise the standard in this program, and elevate us in the direction that we want to go.”

As a junior in 2021, Hill earned all-county and all-conference recognition. She finished that season with 922 assists, 301 digs, 229 kills, 67 blocks and 32 aces. Hill led the Tigers to a 29-4 record and county, conference and Sectional titles.

Hill also earned first team 4A All-State honors as a sophomore after leading Yorktown to a 28-0 record and a state championship. She finished that season with 1,020 assists, 320 digs, 84 kills, 42 blocks and 12 aces.

Hill’s father Mark and brother Austin both played collegiate football at Ball State. Her brother Luke played collegiate baseball.