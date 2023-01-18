Emerson Mandell Talks Iowa Football Offer

Iowa jumped into the mix with Talented 2024 Minnesota Offensive lineman Emerson Mandell on Tuesday. The St. Paul Irondale High junior reported a Scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

Assistant Coach Ladell Betts, who recruits Minnesota for the program, visited Mandell at his school.

“I don’t know too much about Iowa, but from what (Betts) described they have a pretty good coaching staff,” Mandell told HN.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button