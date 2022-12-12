Emerging artists’ work on display in Fishers • Current Publishing

Throughout the month, Fishers Arts Council shines a Spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “up and coming” and “new to Fishers.” Their artwork will be on display in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation at 11810 Technology Dr. in Fishers.

With most artwork available for sale, the Fishers Arts Council hosts the event to support and encourage hyper-local artists. The artwork will be on display through Dec. 30 and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, with a few exceptions for holiday closures.

Featured artists for the event include:

Josh Brinson: Brinson defines himself as a muralist and graphic designer.

“In middle school (circa 2005), I discovered graffiti and street art,” Brinson said. “The idea that these huge pieces were on display in public and for all to see intrigued me. Plus, the vibrant colors, dimensional structures and wild characters involved in the pieces gave life to what were once only Stark barriers within a cityscape.”

Jacob Hernandez: Hernandez said he is a “firm believer” that everyone is an artist in their own way. He is a lover of all forms of art, whether that be traditional drawing/painting, photography, sculpture, architecture, design, literature, film, music, theater and so on.

“Being an artist is a wonderful thing, and I encourage everyone to make use of their own inner artist,” Hernandez said.

Julia Holland: Holland is an Art + Design student at Butler University.

“I have been passionate about art my entire life,” said Holland, who has goals to pursue a life and career within the arts.

Barbara Howrey: Howrey’s story is probably familiar to a lot of people.

“I started my art journey by painting watercolors in 1992,” she said. “I put my son, who was 2 years old at the time, into a Mom’s Day Out program at a local church, and I signed up for watercolor classes at a framing shop in Brownsburg. I was only able to attend classes for a year because life kind of got in the way. I began painting again in 2019, and in 2021, I discovered fluid art and decided I really liked it and began practicing that medium.”

To learn more, visit fishersartscouncil.org.