Emerging Artist, Robert Obier, Presents an Enigmatic Collection of Geometric Sculpture Exploring the Fusion of Architecture, Industrial Design and Art

Each piece Obier creates is as much a realization of an abstract design concept as it is a unique and powerful work of three-dimensional art

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Obier, an architect, turned award winning artist, will exhibit his innovative artwork at the Aqua Art Fair during Art Basel week in Miami from November 30th through December 4th. He is represented by the Alessandro Berni Gallery of Perugia, Italy.

Robert Obier

Obier’s creations defy simple classification. His work has been described as a conjuring of disparate themes that include tribal, mechanical, medieval, and science fiction. Indeed, his work has an unmistakable theatrical quality at home in genres as divergent as Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

In fact, the architect has developed his own vision of an unseen Utopian world that provides the origin of his mysterious sculptural creations. The work has a Timeless quality that is both Strangely familiar and Surprisingly original – seeming to simultaneously exist in the past, the present and the future.

The construction of each sculptural piece combines the techniques of Timeless craftsmanship with today’s most advanced rapid prototyping technologies such as CAD modeling, 3-D printing, and CNC fabrication. This paradox of “handmade” vs “computer generated” Deeply informs the design and the development of the artist’s work.

Robert Obier received his Architectural degree from Louisiana State University and a Master’s of industrial design from the prestigious Art Center College of Design. his architecture and sculptural designs have appeared in publications like “The Robb Report”, been Featured on television’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”, and provided a location set for the motion picture, “RoboCop”.

“Great art, as with design, possesses a quality of inevitability”, says Obier. “It speaks to some true knowledge that we hold deep within our being. However innovative or alien it may seem – it still feels ‘right’ and ‘true’. As if somewhere, it has always existed. Perhaps in our dreams.”

Story continues

CONTACT

Robert Obier Architect / Artist

225 324 9209

[email protected]

LINK

Website: obierstudios.com

Instagram: instagram.com/obierstudios/

Sales Info: artworkarchive.com/profile/robert-obier

Robert Obier

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-artist-robert-obier-presents-an-enigmatic-collection-of-geometric-sculpture-exploring-the-fusion-of -architecture-industrial-design-and-art-301688698.html

SOURCE Robert Obier