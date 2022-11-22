Emergent Arts’ competition to benefit food bank Returns

The Winter Wonderland Tree Competition and Food Drive will return to Emergent Arts for the second time after a successful event last year, collecting more than 400 food items for Project HOPE Food Bank.

The project involves the creation of “art trees,” as Kara Gunter, program manager for Emergent Arts called them. Individuals, organizations and artists are invited to create a Christmas tree for display in Emergent Arts’ lobby.

“I think the inspiration last year was just that we were just, especially coming out of the really serious part of the Pandemic and everybody not being near each other, we were really missing Christmas and that spirit of Christmas,” Gunter said.

“And so we wanted to create an atmosphere that was really warm and inviting and sort of awe-inspiring, gives you that feeling of the holidays,” she said. “And then we just thought ‘What would be a great way to help out the community at the same time?'”

Visitors to Emergent Arts can vote by placing canned goods and other food items suitable for donation under their favorite tree. The creator(s) of the tree with the most items under it will be declared the Winner of not only “bragging rights,” but also a free month of membership with Emergent Arts, allowing them 24-hour access to the organization’s photography, textile , wood shop, 3D and ceramics studios, a news release said.

Now through Nov. 30 are “installation days,” giving the artists and groups time to create and install their trees at Emergent Arts, the release said. The majority of voting will take place at the exhibition’s reception bringing the competition to a close on Dec. 2 from 5-8 pm, Gunter said.

Last year, around 11 trees were created by individuals and groups. The voting system allowed emergent arts to collect about 470 food items for Project HOPE Food Bank, she said.

“The way we had it set up last year was we had everything cleared out, and we had trees on either side so it was kind of like a little walk through of a winter wonderland,” Gunter said.

“I did see that Project HOPE had kind of a rough year, and so I thought it would be good to do it again and see if we could raise even more for them.”

The Spa City Tappers will perform at 6:30 pm during the reception on Dec. 2, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the reception between 5-6 pm for pictures, Gunter said.

To register for the competition or for any questions, contact Gunter at [email protected]

“Just bringing the community together and creating that sense of community and preserving it, but also raising that food for Project HOPE, I think was really beneficial to the community,” she said.