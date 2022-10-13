Emerald Coast Volleyball’s Fall Classic kicks off, draws 1,700 players

Emerald Coast Volleyball’s Fall Classic kicked off Wednesday on the beach behind The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

Now in its 33rd year, the five-day long event consists of four different tournaments combining men’s, women’s and co-ed teams of two and four players. They’ll play on 60 volleyball nets, stretching about a half-mile from the Holiday Inn east to Beasley Park.

“This is the biggest fall tournament we’ve had,” said event director Mike Minich, who estimates their are about 1,700 volleyball players participating.

Minich said the spring and fall tournaments were started three decades ago as a way to bring tourists to town in the offseason. Over the years, it has grown in size, particularly since the pandemic.

“When we started the fall tournament in 2020, the California beaches were still closed and the professionals didn’t have any place to play,” Minich said. “So they came here; and a lot of those people that came, came back.”

Minich said the tournament has about an 85-percent return rate, meaning he sees many of the same faces year after year.

“This is really just a big family reunion, everybody has a great time,” Minich said.

For those who wish to watch, Minich recommends Sunday, when the men’s and women’s four-player Finals will be played on the main court, directly behind The Boardwalk.

“We’ve got a DJ (DJ Roueche) who is the DJ for the LA Lakers,” Minich said. “We have him on stage during the Finals and then we do a costume contest in between, so Sunday’s really a lot of fun.”

The Finals start about 2 pm Sunday, but Minich recommends getting there earlier to avoid traffic and parking hassles.