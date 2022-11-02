Emerald Coast Golf Tour Fall Championship Pro Am event is Nov. 18-21

Amateurs will soon get the chance to play with the future stars of the PGA Tour this month.

The 30th annual Emerald Coast Golf Tour Fall Championship Pro Am event is set to tee up at Kelly Plantation Golf Club Nov. 18-21.

The Emerald Coast Golf Tour is a developmental tour for upcoming stars on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour. The tour is based in Destin and plays most tournaments in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Panama City.

Past winners of the event include Chase Seiffert of Panama City who is currently on the PGA tour, Glen Day, Zach Sucher, Sam Love, Jared Bettcher, Luke Moser and Brandon Pierce.

Michael Arnaud, who won last year, will be back this year to defend his title. Local guy Garrett Osborn who is a former Winner will be playing as well.

“This event always attracts some of the top touring professionals from across the country,” said Geno Celano, tour director.

“We are expecting over 100 to participate in the event,” he said.

Current PGA players from this area such as Joe Durant, Bubba Watson, Boo Weekley and Heath Slocum and former Tournament Players Champion Craig Perks are just a few of the PGA tour players who have played on the ECGT.

There will be a Pro-Sponsor Shootout on Nov. 20 Sponsored by Merrill Lynch. Sponsors and guests will get to play in a scramble format with the professionals.

For more information about the event, call 850-217-3412.