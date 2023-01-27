EMCC soccer tryouts set for Feb. 18 is the Scooba campus

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Story from EMCC Athletics:

SCOOBA – Tryouts for the East Mississippi Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Scooba campus.

EMCC’s scheduled two-hour soccer tryouts will begin at 1 pm at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field for current EMCC male and female students, unsigned high school seniors, and recent high school graduates with NJCAA Eligibility remaining.

Players are required to bring their own workout gear and cleats for participation in EMCC’s open soccer tryouts. All players must also provide an up-to-date Athletic physical form to participate in the open tryouts.

Interested male and female participants are strongly encouraged to download and complete the registration form from EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com) to bring with them to EMCC’s Feb. 18 soccer tryouts. In addition, a blank Athletic physical form is also available via the website that can be taken to a local doctor to have completed.

For additional information regarding EMCC’s Feb. 18 open soccer tryouts, please contact EMCC head soccer Coach Kevin Sherry via email ([email protected]).

EMCC_Soccer_Tryout_Registration_Form

EMCC_Tryout_Waiver

EMCC_Physical_Form

