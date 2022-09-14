EMCC opens fall golf season with seventh-place team finish at Corinth’s Shiloh Ridge – Picayune Item

CORINTH — In their fall season debut on the links, the Lions of East Mississippi Community College placed seventh with a two-day team score of 625 during the MACCC season-opening men’s golf tournament played at Shiloh Ridge.

EMCC added a second-round 314 on Tuesday following Monday’s opening-round 311 during the 11-team event. The Lions finished just a dozen strokes out of fifth place with a two-day team score of 625.

Sophomore Matthew Phillips, EMCC’s reigning NJCAA Division II Gulf District Championship participant, opened the new season leading the Lions with a 14th-place finish and 149 total score. The Columbus Christian Academy product was tied for fourth individually following Monday’s 1-under-par 71.

Freshman Daniel Martin, from Parrish, Ala., tied for 19thth place overall and improved nine spots with Tuesday’s 3-over-par 75 to give him a two-day total of 153.

Fellow freshman Carter Martin tied for 24thth place at 155, but the Canton Academy product stumbled a tad on Tuesday after firing a 1-over-par 73 to tie for ninth place during Monday’s opening round.

Sophomore Spence Davis, out of Madison Central High School, improved 11 strokes during his first two rounds as an EMCC Lion after transferring from the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He completed the fall opener with a 79 on Tuesday.

Rounding out the Lions’ lineup during their fall opener was Calhoun City’s Payton Chandler (89-84—173), while freshman Ben Boggan, out of Benton Academy, shot a two-day score of 171 (82-89) as EMCC’s individual entry during the Northeast Mississippi-hosted tournament.

Mississippi Gulf Coast edged Meridian by a single stroke, 570-571, to narrowly collect team honors during the MACCC’s season opener played on the 6,739-yard, par-72 Shiloh Ridge layout. Meridian’s Wesley Pippins carded a 5-under-par 67 during Tuesday’s second round to claim individual medalist honors after finishing two strokes ahead (140-142) of co-runners-up Andrew Zielinski and Chase Kaiser from MGCCC.

Coach Ashton Maddaloni’s EMCC Lions are scheduled to return to action, Sept. 29-30, at Beau Pre’ Country Club in Natchez. The second event of the MACCC’s 2022-23 men’s golf schedule will be hosted by Copiah-Lincoln.