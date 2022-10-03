EMCC Lions collect sixth-place tie at Co-Lin-hosted golf tourney in Natchez – Picayune Item

NATCHEZ — The East Mississippi Community College men’s golf team returned to action by tying for sixth place at the Gulf Region Preview tournament Hosted by Copiah-Lincoln. The two-day event concluded Friday at Beau Pre’ Country Club in Natchez.

The Lions improved 14 strokes to card a collective 320 during Friday’s second round to tie East Central with a two-day total of 654 on the 6,993-yard, par-72 layout.

EMCC freshman Chandler Scogin tied for 10thth place overall with a 9-over-par 153 (76-77) to rank as the tournament’s highest finisher who competed as an individual.

Leading the Lions’ lineup was sophomore Spence Davis, who tied for 18th place after firing a 1-under-par 71 during Friday’s second round. The Mississippi Gulf Coast transfer and former Madison Central High School standout had 12 pars and four birdies on Friday to tie for the second-best score posted during the tournament.

Sophomore Matthew Phillips, EMCC’s reigning NJCAA Division II Gulf District Championship participant, improved three strokes on Friday to finish tied for 30th with a two-day score of 163 (83-80).

Daniel Martin tied for 32n.d with rounds of 81 and 83, while fellow freshman teammates Carter Martin (85-86—171) and Ben Boggan (85-88—173) tied for 40th and 43rdrespectively.

Mississippi Gulf Coast claimed its second straight team tournament title of the MACCC’s fall season by outdistancing runner-up Meridian by 18 shots (589-607). Itawamba (624) placed third followed by Pearl River (628) and host Copiah-Lincoln (638).

MGCCC’s Will Burnham (72-71—143) held off teammate Chase Kaiser (74-70—144) to claim individual medalist honors by one stroke. Chandler Byrd of host Co-Lin finished third at 147 (73-74).

Coach Ashton Maddaloni’s EMCC Lions are scheduled to return to action, Oct. 10-11, at Briarwood Golf Club in Meridian.