Embracing Our Differences expands the reach of the art exhibit in its 20th season

Embracing Our Differences, which annually attracts thousands of area residents and visitors, along with busloads of school students to its banner displays of original artwork matched with inspirational messages, is marking its 20th anniversary this season by expanding.

The non-profit organization, which grew out of a traveling exhibition in Sarasota from the Museum of the Seam in Jerusalem, has a mission to use the arts to “educate and inspire to create a better world” by encouraging students and people around the world to submit artwork and messages.

“It has had the effect of opening up a lot of eyes and minds, whether it’s kids in the Classroom or adults coming to the exhibit. I think it’s brought new perspectives into people’s lives,” said Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer. “We often live in our bubbles and it’s been really helpful to show people different perspectives and also how much we do have in common with people, whether it’s someone here in Sarasota or someone in Serbia or Croatia.”

EOD expects to connect with even more people around the Sarasota region this year with an expanded schedule of exhibitions for a display with the theme “Embracing Kindness.” The traditional show at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park will be on display from Jan. 18 through March 12, with a free grand opening festival scheduled for noon-3 pm Jan. 22.

For the first time, the exhibit will be seen in two other area locations. It will run March 22-April 19 at Butler Park in North Port and then move to the State College of Florida Bradenton campus April 26-May 29.

“We’re thrilled to make the arts more accessible for people who may not have those opportunities and to just spread the message of kindness when it’s needed more than ever,” Wertheimer said.

The display features 50 giant banners of art work, some created by students in the Sarasota area. The Judges assessed more than 13,733 entries from 119 countries and 45 states, including students from 424 schools. In the program’s first year, the organization received 124 submissions. Last year more than 371,000 people viewed the exhibit, along with about 20,000 school students from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

The pieces featured in the display are selected through an online competition. Some people submit art work and others create messages that are later paired with the art. “They’re judged blindly by two separate committees. All they see is the visual art piece and title, but not where they’re from or whether it’s an adult or student,” Wertheimer said.

A large percentage of the submissions come from the local community because “we do workshops with local art teachers about how they can bring it into their classrooms so they have a leg up on other districts,” Wertheimer said.

Alexis Lee, a 10th-grade student from the Icon Art Academy in Irvine, California, won the best-in-show student art award for her piece “Stretching Beauty,” which features a thin ballet dancer in a tutu looking into a mirror and seeing a larger version of herself. Whitney de Araujo from Recife, Brazil, won the best-in-show adult art award for “We Are All Pearls,” a contemporary spin off of Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

Hartley Livesey, a fifth-grade student at Sarasota’s Out-of-Door Academy, won the award for best-in-show student inspirational quote with her statement, “Always remember you are braver than you think and Stronger than you believe.” And Alexis Morrell of Wolcott, Connecticut, won best-in-show adult for her quotation “It takes more Courage to speak in a silent room than to become another voice in a crowd.”

A People’s Choice award will be chosen later by visitors. Adult winners receive $2,000. Student winners also receive $2,000 which may be split with their school’s art program or English program.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences: embracingourdifferences.org

