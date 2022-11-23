Embrace Winter with Beat the Bitter and Have Something to Look Forward To

Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and have announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright spot in the darkest days of winter, is now available at beatthebitter.com.

So, forget hibernating, and register now for festival programming that requires it:

5K-ish Glow Run presented by Tryon Investments on Jan. 28 at 6 pm Run, jog or walk the route around Liberty Center Pond to celebrate the unveiling of North Liberty Lights, a month-long Illuminated display. Entry starts at $15, is open to all ages and includes photo ops, a medal, and new this year, an after-party at Tin Roost.

KICK Winter in the SnowBALL is Feb. 4 from 10 am to 2 pm A very different kind of kickball with the added playing condition of snow. Teams are guaranteed two games and players on the Champion team receive medals. This year, registration is per individual, but signing up with friends is easy: just register for the same team, starting at $10.

Snuggie Crawl presented by McGrath Toyota of Iowa City on Feb. 4 from 7 pm to 12 am The comfy night out on the town is back, with sleeved-blanket-wearing revelers visiting five local establishments for drinks, complimentary appetizers and fun activities. Limited tickets start at $55 and are expected to sell quickly.

The festival also has lots of free programming, including these highlights:

Scheels Ice Rink open daily as conditions allow. The rink in Penn Meadows Park is open for skaters of all abilities. Skates are available for checkout at the Community Center through the Recreation Department.

Fire & Ice presented by GreenState Credit Union on Jan. 29 from 4 to 8 pm brings ice sculptures, fire performances, horse-drawn carriage rides and lots of free activities to Penn Meadows Park and then caps it all off with fireworks.

North Liberty Lights presented by Tryon Investments all February. The light display around Liberty Center Pond makes February brighter, and the community is invited to visit any — or every — evening in February. Two North Liberty City Slate events, Ride Around the Lights (Feb. 18) with free pedicab rides and Sip & Stroll (Feb. 23) with complimentary drink samples from local restaurants, offer other free ways to enjoy the display.

Beat the Bitter is made possible by GreenState Credit Union, Tryon Investments, Scheels, McGrath Toyota of Iowa City and the City of North Liberty.

Additional support is provided by the Iowa Heartlanders, Think Iowa City, Alliant Energy, US Bank, Centro, Incorporated; Eastern Iowa Airport – CID, Hills Bank, MidWestOne Bank, Shive-Hattery, South Slope Cooperative Communications, University of Iowa Health Care, The Family Dental Center, Urban Acres Real Estate and Veridian Credit Union.