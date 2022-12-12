Embiid’s 53-PT Performance Overpowers Hornets In Philadelphia

Hornets Highlights vs 76ers – 12/11/22

Rozier, Oubre Each Score 29 PTS, Charlotte Struggles Early with Transition Defense, Fouling

NBA superstars are superstars because they are capable of having superstar performances on any given night around the league. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid showed once again why he’s in that elite class of players and was a dominant force in sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 131-113 road loss on Sunday evening.

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. both had 29 points in the loss, with Rozier adding another eight rebounds, a team-high six assists and his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the process. These two are now the first Charlotte players to score 20-or-more points in eight consecutive games since Kemba Walker did so from Jan. 20 – Feb. 2, 2018.

Philadelphia capitalized on a 17-2 run and 20 Embiid points in the second quarter to take a 61-54 halftime lead over the Hornets. The advantage spiked to 19 midway through the third, but the Hornets sank 15-of-17 free-throw attempts in the frame and entered the fourth trailing by only nine. Charlotte kept hovering in the closing 12 minutes, but Embiid continued to make shot after shot from just about everywhere on the floor, as the 76ers eventually pulled away.

“In the first half, it was the fouling and transition defense that got us in trouble,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “Those are things that just speak to disciplined play. That’s the stuff we’re going to continue to work on. That’s how you get better. I liked our approach – we played hard tonight. Joel was great. We actually had schemes to double-team him everywhere. I thought he was really prepared. You could see him looking around. They knew where we were going to come and made the right passes.”

While these numbers balanced out a bit in the second half, Charlotte committed 14 first-half fouls leading to 20 free-throw attempts for Philadelphia, 17 of which were made. This loss was also the Hornets’ fifth straight and 10th in their last 11 road games against the 76ers.

Embiid’s final statline featured a whopping 53 points on a career-high 20-of-32 shooting, 12 rebounds and three assists, marking the most points scored by any player against the Hornets in a non-overtime game since LeBron James had a career- high 61 on March 3, 2014. James Harden also added 19 points and 16 assists, one off his season best.

The loss came at the end of a heavy day for the Hornets organization following the passing of former Head Coach Paul Silas. Silas led the team to three straight playoff berths from 2000-02, Ranks third on the franchise’s all-time wins Leaderboard (193) and was Head Coach of the San Diego Clippers, New Orleans Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers following a decorated playing career that Featured three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics (2) and Seattle SuperSonics.

“Very difficult,” added Clifford, when asked about Silas’ passing before the game. “When I came to Charlotte last time, he went out of his way to develop a friendship and was very great in Guiding me through being a first-time head coach. He used to sit right behind the bench, he and Mrs. Silas. He used to come to practice a lot, take me to lunch a lot and give me direct advice about everything from X’s and O’s, to leadership, to media things. He was an incredibly giving man. Just a tragic day for all of us.”

The Hornets will now have a couple days off before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Dec. 14 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.