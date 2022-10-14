Embiid Starts Foundation Named After Late Brother Arthur | Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s impact on the City of Philadelphia continues to transcend the basketball court.

Embiid, who enters the new season a five-time NBA All-Star and reigning scoring champion, repeatedly aims to uplift his community.

On Thursday, Embiid launched “In Memory of Arthur” (IMOA), a community initiative designed to make a positive change in Philadelphia by investing in some of its most impactful non-profit organizations. Embiid and his team contributed to the IMOA initiative with a $1 Million grant shared among the following organizations:

“Philadelphia has been a place where many of my dreams were able to come true, and I wanted to do my part to bring that to others,” Embiid said.

The name for the initiative honors Embiid’s late brother, Arthur, who died in a car accident in 2014 at age 13. Joel “hopes that this initiative can create a positive Legacy around Arthur’s name, one that he believes Arthur would have built himself had he not been lost at such a young age.”

When Embiid became a father in 2020, he named his son Arthur.

Embiid also adopted local families over the holidays during the 76ers’ “Season of Giving” in December 2020, providing the families with gifts, groceries, clothing, and rent or mortgage relief for a year.

Earlier in 2020, while the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Embiid partnered with Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris and co-Managing Partner David Blitzer to Donate $1.3 million to Penn Medicine in order to develop antibody testing for Frontline workers.

Embiid is a difference maker.

“As an NBA player, I’ve been Blessed with resources and influence, and with IMOA, I hope to pour back everything I have into my community, by Empowering the experts that are the real MVP’s of making a difference.”

Part of Embiid’s mission includes hosting youth members of the respective organizations at 76ers games as well as taking an active role within each group by visiting and volunteering on a year-round basis.