“Embarrassing” new NFL logo gets panned on Twitter

Brands often struggle to hit the right tone when they contribute to commemorative events and campaigns, but a new NFL logo will go down as a particular low. The biggest league in US sport has announced its participation in National Hispanic Heritage Month with a new logo that suggests it knows very little about Hispanic heritage.

The National Football League has unveiled a ‘Latin-flavoured’ version of the regular NFL logo, with just a couple of simple tweaks, and it’s been savaged on Twitter for misusing one of the best-known symbols of the Spanish language. Suffice it to say, this won’t make it to our pick of the best logos of all time.

The NFL logo is adorning a range of NHHM initiatives (Image credit: NFL)

National Hispanic Heritage Month (from 15 September to 15 October) is intended to recognize the influence and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Various brands and organizations have announced initiatives, but the NFL’s shot has landed a long way from the goal line.

Under the slogan ‘Por la cultural’ (For Culture), the NFL will Sponsor the Hispanic Heritage Sports and Fitness Youth Awards and has launched a mixtape featuring tracks from Yandel, El Alfa and Will.I.Am. The campaign logo paints a bright yellow tilde, or comma, over the ‘N’ of the regular NFL logo. There are also some scratchy purple lines because… well, actually we’ve no idea.

I can imagine how someone could have thought this was a triumph. The ‘Ñ’ or ‘eñe’ is often used to symbolize Spanish and Hispanic identity, even by Spanish language institutions such as the Instituto Cervantes. The problem is that on the NFL logo, it just makes no sense.

